The most powerful people in British luxury

The Walpole, an official sector body that represents over 200 British luxury brands, has launched its inaugural Walpole Power List. The list is a roll call of the 50 Most Influential People in British Luxury, comprising of entrepreneurs, founders, game changes, gurus, heroes, legends, mavericks, rising stars, storytellers and tastemakers.

The list, compiled in association with Inzito and Coutts, comes at a time when the British luxury sector is worth 48 billion pounds to the UK economy, an increase of 49 percent in four years.

“British luxury has a unique sensibility – its products and experiences make the country famous throughout the world for creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and the ability to conjure new, exciting, relevant stories from a magical past. But what makes British luxury a 48 billion pound power house is the exceptional ability of the people inside its brands, and Walpole’s annual Luxury Power List recognises and celebrates fifty talented individuals and their impact on this extraordinary, fast-growing sector,” said Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, in a statement.

Notable luxury fashion winners who made the list include Robert Ettinger, CEO & Chairman of heritage leather goods company Ettinger, in the Legend category and being a high profile person who play a significant role in shaping the culture of British luxury; Adam Brown, Founder, Orlebar Brown, as a maverick and highly creative individual who has brought something new to British luxury; Federico Marchetti, Chairman & CEO, Yoox Net-a-Porter, as a game changer and innovator in British luxury.

Image source: The Walpole