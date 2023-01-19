The Row appoints Trish Donnelly as President

Los Angeles-based luxury brand The Row has appointed Trish Donnelly as president.

Ms Donnelly, who exited the PHV group as CEO of Calvin Klein Global and PVH Americas last August, will take the helm at the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen founded brand, the former child actress siblings.

The Olsen duo have quietly built a bonafide luxury house since it debuted in 2006, one of the few higher echelon labels to be based in the United States. Analysts estimate the company has an annual revenue between 100-250 million dollars.

Ms Donnelly, who has not previously helmed a high-end fashion house, will likely boost the brand with “fresh executive brainpower,” said WWD, who reported the news of the appointment. The move “gives Donnelly a chance to apply the skills she picked up at a string of major corporations to a well-respected luxury line.”

The Row directly operates three boutiques, one in New York and Los Angeles, and a third in London, the brand’s only store in Europe. With a footprint in key department stores and independent retailers, the brand has built a wholesale and shop-in-shop business in addition to its own e-commerce.

In 2021 the company launched a fragrance oil collection, its first foray into the luxury beauty and fragrance market, in partnership with L’Oeil du Vert‘s perfumer Haley Alexander Van Oosten.

The brand also debuted its first unisex childrenswear line, a capsule range of colourful cashmere pieces, without zippers and fussy hardware.