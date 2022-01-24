Thierry Mugler, the French pioneering fashion designer, has died at the age of 73.

A post on the brand’s official Instagram announced the news early on Monday. “A visionary whose imagination as a coutueri, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.,” a statement by the brand said.

Best known for his sharply tailored designs and 80s power dressing, Mugler continued to dress the glamourous set throughout the decades, including David Bowie, Beyoncé and more recently Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

Mugler’s perfumes surpassed the success of his fashion in later years, with his Angel and Alien fragrances thought to generate over 280 million dollars in annual sales.

Born Manfred Thierry Mugler in 1948 in Strasbourg, France, he was a talented performer and by the age of 14 was a dancer with the Ballet du Rhin. He was also an acrobat and fashion model, reported the BBC. With an early interest in making his own clothes, Mugler opened his first boutique in Paris during the 1970s.

In 1997 Mugler sold the rights to his name to beauty giant Clarins and virtually retired from fashion in the early 2000s. A roster of creative directors designed the collections, including fashion editor Nicola Formichetti, David Koma and more recently Casey Cadwallader.

Works in progress

Mugler’s agent told AFP that he had been planning to announce new collaborations this week, including a capsule range with footwear brand Jimmy Choo scheduled to be released this spring.

Much of Mugler’s work is currently on display at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris in an exhibition called Couturissime. The retrospective opened last September and retraces the work of Mugler as a singular artist who revolutionised the worlds of fashion, haute couture and perfume throughout his distinguished career. The exhibition runs until April 2022.