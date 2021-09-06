Timothée Chalamet announced as new Friend of the House at Cartier

Luxury jewellery house Cartier has revealed that actor Timothée Chalamet will be joining the Maison as its newest Friend of the House.

Cartier already has a long history of working with Chalamet, kitting him out for a number of red-carpet appearances including the BAFTAs, the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. As a Friend of the House, the actor will continue to officially collaborate with the jewellery house on more events and appearances.

Sofia Coppola was a previous Friend of the House, with the director building on her Cartier collection that already included a wedding ring, a number of watches and a selection of bracelets, including the Nouvelle Vague.

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with Timothée by having him officially join the Maison as a Friend of the House,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a statement. “As a man of passion, independence, open-mindedness and creativity, Timothée’s bold approach to life – conveyed through his professional choices and his free-spirited style – is intrinsically aligned with Cartier’s core values.”

The announcement comes alongside the premier of Dune, in which Chalamet stars, as part of the Venice International Film Festival which Cartier also serves as one of the main sponsors. Partnering with La Biennale di Venezia, the luxury jewellery house became involved with the festival as part of its interest in preserving cultural heritage.