Top ten female runway models 2022: In pictures
The spring/summer 2022 edition of the Haute Couture kicks off this week in Paris and the women’s wear collections start in February. These are the fresh faces we hope to see walking in the shows. They herald from all over the world, from The USA and Europe to Japan and Angola. Not only are they fierce on the runways they slay on Instagram with thousands of followers each.
Barbara Valente
Nationality: Brazilian
Mother Agency: Canvas Management, New York
Instagram: ___valente
Followers: 24K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Fendi SS22 Campaign
Fashion Shows: Balenciaga FW22: The Lost Tape; Z Factory SS22: Love Brings Love
Blesnya Minher
Nationality: Angolan
Mother Agency: Da Banda Model Management, Angola
Instagram: blesnyaminher
Followers: 46.6K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Louis Vuitton LV Holiday 2021; Zara UNA SPLENDIDA GIORNAÍA
Fashion Shows: Chanel SS22; Isabel Marant SS22; Dior SS22; Salvatore Ferragamo SS22; Alberta Ferretti SS22
Georgia Palmer
Nationality: British
Mother Agency: Kate Moss Agency, London
Instagram georgiapalmer
Followers: 40.8K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: ‘Working Capital’ British Vogue Jan ‘22; Vogue Korea Cover Dec ‘21; Loewe FW 21 in Odda Magazine
Fashion Shows: Ports 1961 SS22; Tod’s SS22
Jade Nguyen
Nationality: Vietnamese
Mother Agency: Elite Paris
Instagram: nnguyenjade
Followers: 13K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Paco Rabanne Lookbook, Paco Rabanne fragrance
Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Louis Vuitton SS22; Sportmax SS22
Loli Bahia
Nationality: French
Mother Agency: Women Management
Instagram: lolibahiaa
Followers: 24.4K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Saint Laurent Winter ‘21 campaign; ‘Jeunesse Dorée’ M Le magazine du Monde
Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22; Louis Vuitton SS22; Stella McCartney SS22; Givenchy SS22
Mika Schneider
Nationality: Japanese/French
Mother Agency: Bon Image Corp. - Tokyo
Instagram: mikaschndr
Followers: 107K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Vogue Japan ‘Mika Rocks’ and cover, Feb ‘22; Moschino SS22 Campaign; Louis Vuitton Holiday ‘21; British Vogue ‘The Jean Genies’ Dec ‘21
Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Louis Vuitton SS22; Miu Miu SS22; Hermès SS22
Quannah Chasinghorse
Nationality: American (First Nations)
Mother Agency: IMG
Instagram: quannah.rose
Followers: 296K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Elle US digital cover Dec ‘21; Porter Magazine cover Dec ‘21; ‘Gaining Ground’ American Vogue Oct ‘21
Fashion Shows: Gucci Love Parade Pre-Fall 22; Chanel SS22; Chloé SS22
Quinn Mora
Nationality: American
Mother Agency: DNA Models, New York
Instagram: quinnelinmora
Followers: 16K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: ‘High Performance’ W Magazine Dec ‘21;
Vogue Korea Cover Dec ‘21
Fashion Shows: Chanel Pre-Fall 22 Metiers D’Art Show; Celine SS22; Miu Miu SS22; Hermés SS22
Steinberg
Nationality: Russian
Mother Agency: Avant Models Agency - Moscow
Instagram: st.einberg
Followers: 139K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial: Givenchy Pre-Fall ‘22 Lookbook; Dior Cruise ‘22 Campaign; Christian Dior SS 22 Campaign
Fashion Shows: Chanel Cruise 22 Show Dubai; Louis Vuitton SS22; Stella McCartney SS22; Givenchy SS22; Isabel Marant SS22
Yilan Hua
Nationality: Chinese
Mother Agency: The Face Paris
Instagram: yilan_hua
Followers: 68K
Recent Campaigns and Editorial; Max Mara SS22 Campaign; Fendi SS22 Campaign; Hermès ‘Upside Down’ Nov ‘21
Fashion Shows: Celine SS22; Mugler FW 21; AZ Factory SS22: ‘Love Brings Love’