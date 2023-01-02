Top Ten Female Runway Models of 2023

After a few seasons of studio and video presentations, designers took to the runways in 2022 with gusto. The choice of models, hair and make-up artists and stylists all play an important role in a brand’s messaging. Here are ten female fresh faces who appeared in many shows during 2022 and who we can expect to see again in 2023.

América González

Image: Altuzurra SS23 /Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Venezuelan

Agency: Supreme

IG handle: Saiyanbride

IG Followers: 27K

Shows Walked in 2022: 76

Sherry Shi

Image: Lanvin SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: American

Agency: IMG New York

IG handle: sherryramsayshi

IG Followers: 73K

Shows Walked in 2022: 74

Yilan Hu

Image: Chanel SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: New York Model Management

IG handle: yilan_hua

IG Followers: 90.5K

Shows Walked in 2022: 64

Sasha Quenby

Image: Jacquemus SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: British

Agency: Women Management, New York

IG handle: sachaquenby

IG Followers: 11.2K

Shows Walked in 2022: 57

Rachel Marx

Image: Sacai SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: German

Agency: Women Management, New York

IG handle: rachelmarxx

IG Followers: 7.5K

Shows Walked in 2022: 57

Louise Robert

Image: Stella McCartney SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Belgian

Agency: DNA Models

IG handle: louise.robert

IG Followers: 14.4K

Shows Walked in 2022: 52

Victoria Fawole

Image: Louis Vuitton SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Nigerian

Agency: The Industry, New York

IG handle: victoriafawole_

IG Followers: 6K

Shows Walked in 2022: 52

Mika Schneider

Image: Louis Vuitton SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Japanese/French

Agency: The Society Management, New York

IG handle: mikaschndr

IG Followers: 158K

Shows Walked in 2022: 52

Felice Nova Noordhoff

Image: Ralph Lauren SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Dutch

Agency: Elite New York City

IG handle: felcinova

IG Followers: 45K

Shows Walked in 2022: 48

He Cong

Image: Miu Miu SS23 / Catwalk Pictures

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: IMG New York

IG handle: heconghc

IG Followers: 157K

Shows Walked in 2022: 46