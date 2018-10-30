UK label Parlez Clothing names Ben Allnutt as new designer

Independent UK streetwear label Parlez Clothing has recruited Ben Allnutt as the brand’s new Senior Cut & Sew Designer. Allnut has worked as Design Director for almost a decade at Penfield and has spent the last few years in the same role at Portland-based Poler Stuff.

Commenting on the move in a statement, the Bristol-based brand said: “Ben brings with him a wealth of experience and creativity from his time spent working in the fashion industry. He’ll work directly with Parlez’s creative director Cav Parlez, and take responsibility for future cut and sew pieces.”

Speaking about his new role, Allnutt said: “when I was approached by the guys at Parlez it was a real no brainer. Their minimalist design approach and focus on clean aesthetics is very much in line with my own design ethos. I’m really excited to be part of the Parlez family and can’t wait to get to work on some new designs.”

Will Clinkard, Commercial Director at Parlez, added: “Recruiting Ben is a real coup for Parlez. The business is going from strength to strength and Ben’s talents are only going to improve our future cut & sew collections further. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table.”

Launched in 2012, the UK streetwear and lifestyle brand has grown steadily across the country, and is currently stocked by over 20 retailers across the UK including ASOS.

Photo credit: Facebook, Parlez Clothing