Under Armour names Aldo CEO as COO

London - Under Armour has named Patrik Frisk as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective of July 10, 2017. He joins the team from Aldo, where he served as CEO. The sportswear brand also announced new strategic changes to align its organizational structure and leverage its digital business in order to support its move toward category management, and drive greater operational efficiency across the organization.

In his new role as President and COO of Under Armour, Frisk will be responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy and the successful execution of its long-term growth plan. He is set to report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank. Once he begins his new role, the following executives will report to Frisk: Charlie Maurath, Chief Revenue Officer; Kevin Eskridge, Chief Product Officer; Andy Donkin, Chief Marketing Officer; Colin Browne, Chief Supply Chain Officer; and, Kevin Haley, President of Strategy.

"Patrik's global experience in brand building, including a proven and disciplined record of driving growth, while enhancing profitability and efficiency, will be instrumental as we work to transform our business model to deliver long-term value for our consumers, customers, and shareholders," said Kevin Plank, CEO in a statement. "The opportunity to leverage our strengths - innovative product, brand strength, premium sports marketing assets and unparalleled consumer connections - within an increasingly more digital ecosystem has never been greater."