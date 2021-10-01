Vanessa Kingori appointed chief business officer for style and Vogue European business adviser at Condé Nast

Condé Nast has promoted Vanessa Kingori to chief business officer for style and Vogue European business adviser after helping to achieve unprecedented revenue growth at the fashion title.

Kingori was previously the publishing director of Vogue and prior to that at GQ, another Condé Nast publication.

Kingori, who is from Kenyan and British descent, has had a remarkable career, and is the first female lead at British Vogue and first Black publisher in the UK arm of Condé Nast.

In addition to Vogue, Kingori will also be responsible for Glamour magazine whilst leading the company’s largest and most lucrative accounts for all Conde Nast British brands.

Kingori was awarded an MBE on the Queen’s 90th-Birthday Honours List in 2016.