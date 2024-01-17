Vivere names Laura Corrigan-Conway as managing director

Vivere, the contemporary womenswear brand founded by British fashion designer Savannah Miller and entrepreneur Damian Hopkins in July 2023, has appointed Laura Corrigan-Conway as its new managing director.

Corrigan-Conway has more than 15 years of experience in the British fashion retail industry, gained from senior roles with well-known brands, including Reiss, Karen Millen and Ted Baker, as well as two years spent at Shrimps LDN Limited as managing director.

At the designer fashion and accessories brand, Corrigan-Conway oversaw all operational aspects of the business, including product, e-commerce, wholesale, and marketing, while working closely with the brand’s founder, Hannah Weiland on strategy and direction, with a focus on building their collaboration programme and launching new categories.

As managing director of Vivere, Corrigan-Conway has been tasked with building the brand’s growth, including international wholesale expansion and enhancing the direct-to-consumer development from the company’s headquarters in London.

Damian Hopkins, chief executive and co-founder of Vivere, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Laura as managing director of Vivere she brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for the premium womenswear market, and with her expertise she will help us grow the brand in the next stage of the exciting development and distribution for Vivere both domestically and internationally.”

On her new role, Corrigan-Conway added: “I am thrilled to be joining Savannah and Damian at Vivere. Together, we are looking forward to solidifying Vivere’s position at the forefront of contemporary womenswear and creating a brand with our customer’s lifestyle at its centre.”

Vivere launched for autumn/winter 2023 as a womenswear brand offering affordable, high-quality, and modern wardrobe staples. Each collection aims to be designed around “quality, fit and refinement,” with a focus on relaxed, timeless, understated elegance in elevated fabrications and directional silhouettes to create a foundation of high-quality wearable pieces to create a “layered wardrobe”.

“Our mission is to create an affordable premium collection which is modern, functional, and attuned to the everyday lives of our customers. Making it easy to transition between occasions; day to evening, work to family,” explains the brand.

Vivere is available through its own website and at select John Lewis stores, including Peter Jones, Oxford Street, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, and Kingston, as well as on the department store’s website.