Weird Fish appoints Crew Clothing’s David Butler to CEO

British retailer Weird Fish is understood to have hired David Butler as its newest chief executive officer.

Butler joins the company from Crew Clothing, where he has been in the helm position for seven years, first entering as CEO in 2017.

Prior to this, he had served as managing director, Europe, for Ecco over the course of six years and had led MAF Fashion as interim head of operations throughout 2010.

His career began at British Home Stores (BHS), however, where had started out as senior store manager in 1999 before becoming store development manager.

Butler’s appointment at Weird Fish was reported by The Times, which also outlined the brand’s “aggressive” expansion plans largely centred around growing its retail network and developing its international business.

Speaking to the media outlet, the exec said that he wanted to “emulate” the process he carried out at Crew Clothing, where he had expanded the retail footprint by almost 30 percent leading to a doubled turnover of over 120 million pounds.

His departure from the company came in May, when he and other senior figures had their proposal to buyout the business rejected by the retailer’s owner.

At Weird Fish, Butler said the growth plan will be “driven aggressively by store expansion through concessions, shop openings and partners”, leaning into the brand’s “unique” product proposition that could result in “significantly higher” revenue.