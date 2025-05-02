White Stuff CEO Jo Jenkins to exit company

Jo Jenkins is stepping down from White Stuff. The British retailer announced today that its chief executive officer, who has been with the company since 2018, will be exiting her role “to pursue new opportunities”.

During her time at White Stuff, Jenkins was credited with steering the brand through “a period of significant growth and transformation”, during which it has “undergone a full business and brand transformation”.

“The business is enjoying sustained sales and profit growth across all its channels, as well as record numbers of new customers,” a press release stated.

While White Stuff and its parent company TFG London look for Jenkins’ successor, the duo said that in the interim, the retailer’s existing leadership team would “continue to drive the brand’s ambitious growth strategy”.

In a statement, Jenkins said that her seven years at White Stuff’s helm have been a “privilege”. She added: With the acquisition by TFG London complete and this unique brand poised for its next phase of growth, now is the right time for me to step aside.

“I am confident that White Stuff will continue to thrive, supported by fantastic and motivated teams, and under TFG London’s experienced stewardship.”

TFG finalises acquisition as White Stuff continues business transformation

TFG London acquired White Stuff in October 2024, placing the brand in a portfolio with Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight. Jenkins was part of the leadership team overseeing the transition of the business, at which time a growth strategy was also formulated. White Stuff’s founders, George Treves and Sean Thomas, meanwhile, stepped away from the firm.

In White Stuff’s most recent financial report for the year April 30, 2024, the brand reported a sales uptick of 2.4 percent to 155 million pounds compared to the year prior. The results came during a period of widespread transformation for the business, which had turned its attention to a multi-channel approach.

Later in 2024, the company cited the US as a target market, and outlined plans to launch in the region through several wholesale retail partners, following successful trials in two US states. Such plans are intended to contribute to the mission of doubling the size of its wholesale business over the next four years.