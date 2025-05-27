White Stuff names Tracey Verghese as managing director

White Stuff has promoted Tracey Verghese to managing director. The position is a step up from Verghese’s current role as trading director, in which she had been leading the British fashion retailer’s commercial strategy.

In a statement, Verghese said it was “an honour” to step into the role of managing director”, adding that the company was “in a great position with a unique brand and product offering”.

During the six years Verghese served as trading director, she has been credited with “transforming the brand into a modern, commercially agile business”, while also driving growth in sales and profit, expanding market share and building the brand’s presence across new channels.

Her appointment comes at a turning point for White Stuff, which came under new ownership in October 2024, when TFG London, the parent of Phase Eight and Hobbs, acquired the company for an undisclosed sum.

In early May, it was then announced that White Stuff’s chief executive officer, Jo Jenkins, who had been with the business since 2018, was stepping down and a search for her successor was underway.

On Verghese’s appointment, TFG London’s CEO, Justin Hampshire, said: “Having worked with Tracey since TFG London’s acquisition in October 2024,she is the natural successor to take on the MD role and I am confident she will lead White Stuff to achieve its ambitious growth plans in the coming year and beyond. I wish Tracey and the team every success for the future.”