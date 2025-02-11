Who is Serge Brunschwig? This luxury strategist, poised at the intersection of knowledge and the audacity of renewal

Serge Brunschwig is a key figure in the luxury sector, renowned for his expertise in managing and transforming major fashion houses. After three decades with the LVMH group, he has just joined the OTB group as CEO of Jil Sander and Group Strategy Director. This move from a luxury giant to a rapidly expanding player testifies to his ambition and his ability to shape the future of the brands he leads.

A Career Forged by Experience and Cultural Diversity

Born in Arles, France, Serge Brunschwig followed a path of academic excellence, graduating from École Polytechnique, Télécom Paris, and Sciences Po Paris. He began his career at Schlumberger/Gemalto in 1984 before joining McKinsey & Company, then the Socar-Smurfit group.

In 1995, he joined LVMH, where he quickly rose through the ranks. He started as President of Louis Vuitton Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong, a defining experience that allowed him to better understand the dynamics of a rapidly growing market. His role at Sephora Europe, then as CEO of Louis Vuitton Malletier, positioned him as an expert in omnichannel management and selective distribution. In 2006, he was appointed CEO of Céline, before being promoted in 2008 to Chief Operating Officer of Christian Dior Couture. In 2015, he became Chairman of Dior Homme, solidifying his mastery of luxury menswear.

In 2018, he took the reins of Fendi as CEO and moved to Rome. He played a central role in consolidating the brand's high-end positioning, notably overseeing the opening of a leather goods factory in Florence to reaffirm Fendi's artisanal savoir-faire.

Visionary Leadership: Balancing Tradition and Disruption

Brunschwig distinguishes himself with an approach to luxury that blends respect for tradition with a capacity for innovation. In an interview with Vogue Business while at the helm of Fendi, he stated: "In luxury, there are two very important aspects. The first is to understand who you are and who you have always been… But then, what is equally important is the ability to surprise. To be more of the same, but never the same. Because cemeteries are full of brands that didn't have that ability and are no longer here."

This philosophy perfectly summarizes his approach: preserving a house's DNA while propelling it into the future. At Fendi, he successfully combined innovation and respect for heritage by strengthening the link between the brand and Rome, while integrating contemporary elements into the collections.

His leadership is also based on a keen understanding of the cultural differences between fashion houses and markets. Having worked in Asia, France, and Italy, he notes a specific approach in Italy: "There's an attitude here that nothing is impossible."

This flexibility and ability to leverage local strengths have allowed him to adapt distribution and development strategies according to the needs of each brand and market.

OTB and Jil Sander: A New Strategic Challenge

In February 2025, Serge Brunschwig joined the OTB group as CEO of Jil Sander and Group Strategy Director. OTB, led by Ubaldo Minelli and founded by Renzo Rosso, owns a portfolio of avant-garde brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Jil Sander.

His arrival is part of a strategic strengthening initiative, as Minelli explains: "In his role as CEO of Jil Sander, Serge will aim to further elevate the positioning of this brand with invaluable potential, carefully and strategically guiding its growth trajectory. With his experience and international vision, he will also contribute to defining an even more ambitious strategic path for OTB."

The figures testify to the dynamism of the OTB group. In 2023, the group posted a turnover of €1.9 billion, a 33.8% growth in direct sales and 610 directly operated stores. Jil Sander, under the creative direction of Luke and Lucie Meier, saw a 17.3% increase in the same year, a sign of the potential that Brunschwig will need to skillfully exploit.

A Leader Admired for His Rigor and Intuition

Brunschwig's former colleagues unanimously praise his pragmatism and his ability to steer brands in a highly competitive environment. A former Dior executive testifies: "Serge has a unique ability to understand the essence of a brand and translate it into concrete strategies that resonate in the global market."

His decisions are based on a rigorous analysis of trends and methodical brand management, while leaving room for experimentation and boldness.

Another colleague at Fendi emphasizes: "He knows how to listen to the teams, understand their sensitivities, and unite them around a clear vision. He is a leader who gives meaning to his actions and inspires those who work with him."

A Future Marked by Transformation

With his arrival at OTB and Jil Sander, Serge Brunschwig is embarking on a new phase of his career. This move from an established titan like LVMH to a more independent and rapidly growing group demonstrates his appetite for challenges.

His mission at Jil Sander will be twofold: to capitalize on the Meiers' creative direction to strengthen the brand's image and to structure its global expansion with an optimized distribution network. In his role as Group Strategy Director, he will also help OTB refine its roadmap in the face of changes in the luxury market.

Serge Brunschwig thus embodies a new generation of luxury leaders, rooted in tradition but focused on innovation and transformation. His career illustrates a keen understanding of cultural and commercial dynamics, making him an influential leader in the world of contemporary luxury.