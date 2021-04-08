Zalando supervisory board proposes appointment of Niklas Östberg

The supervisory board of Zalando has proposed the appointment of Delivery Hero CEO and co-founder founder Niklas Östberg.

If appointed, he will succeed Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, who has decided not to stand for re-election after serving as a member since 2016.

Cristina Stenbeck, chair of Zalando's supervisory board and nomination committee, said in a statement: “We look forward to working with Niklas Östberg as a new member of Zalando’s supervisory board. Niklas is an experienced CEO, leading a global platform business that operates in several overlapping markets with Zalando’s own geographic footprint.

“Under Niklas’ leadership, Delivery Hero has continued to deliver growth as well as continued value creation through smart capital allocation, compelling localisation and talent acquisition strategies. We are confident that Niklas will bring beneficial insights and perspectives to the work of the supervisory board.”

Zalando’s annual general meeting will take place this year on May 19.