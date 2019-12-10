Zihaad Wells returns to True Religion as creative director

True Religion has named a new creative director, who is not new to the brand. Zihaad Wells has returned to True Religion as creative director, effective immediately, after having previously worked as the brand's vice president of design from 2006 through 2017.

As creative director, Wells will be responsible for product design, marketing and driving the brand's creative direction. He will report directly to chief executive officer Michael Buckley.

“We are extremely excited and proud to welcome Zihaad Wells back to True Religion Apparel. Zihaad is one of the leading denim and sportswear creatives in the industry," Buckely said in a statement.

Wells most recently served as vice president of design and creative for AG Jeans. He is an industry veteran with over 20 years in the branded denim industry, working across brand, product, wholesale, retail and ecommerce. Before originally joining True Religion in 2006, Wells started his career for Levi’s Europe, working on both the Levi’s Red and Levi’s Vintage collections.

“I am extremely excited to return to True Religion as its Creative Director, it feels like coming home," Wells stated. "I look forward to working with Michael and the team to get back to the DNA of what made True Religion an amazing brand, which was the perfect balance of heritage and modernity rooted in iconic jeanswear.”