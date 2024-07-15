Podcast: Diane von Furstenberg on the making of her new documentary

In this episode of the Business of Fashion podcast, the BoF team discusses Diane von Furstenberg's new documentary with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and the designer herself.

In "Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge,” Academy Award-winning filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy combines archival footage and intimate interviews with von Furstenberg’s closest friends and family to paint a vivid picture of a woman who has always been true to herself and her vision.

Source: BoF podcast via Spotify