Podcast: Redefining Arab fashion media

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz was drawn to fashion from a young age, devouring issues of Vogue and Tatler.

In this episode, the BoF team talks to the fashion businesswoman who set up D’NA, a members-only boutique based in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 10 years later when she closed her boutique, she became the founding editor in chief of Vogue Arabia – but soon parted ways with the publication due to a misalignment in values.

Now, Aljuhani Abdulaziz has launched her own media publication, on her own terms. Editorial lifestyle website ‘Deenathe1st.com’ is dedicated to fostering a creative community that celebrates Arab culture.

