100-Store milestone in the United States: Zara opens flagship store in Los Angeles

Spanish fashion giant Inditex continues to deepen its commitment to the U.S. market, reaffirming its strategic focus despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the region. As part of its consolidation strategy, the company has opened a new flagship store for its leading brand, Zara, in Los Angeles – an opening that brings both Zara and its parent company past the symbolic milestone of 100 stores across the United States.

Located within The Grove, an iconic open-air shopping and lifestyle destination in West Los Angeles, the new store spans 2,400 square metres over two floors. Situated between Beverly Boulevard and West 3rd Street, Zara’s latest flagship takes over the prime corner unit formerly occupied by British brand Topman, anchoring one of the main access points to the centre’s high-traffic ‘avenue’.

Launched during the celebrations of Zara’s 50th anniversary, the store underscores the brand’s ongoing transformation and growing significance in the North American market. The location places Zara alongside an array of premium global players in fashion, beauty, and technology, including Sephora, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Gucci, Coach, Vans, Nike, Apple, and Nordstrom, which also operates a full-line department store within the complex.

Zara “flagship store” at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles, California (US). Credits: Zara.

First highlighted in March 2024 and reiterated during the Inditex FY2024 earnings presentation in March 2025, the Los Angeles flagship – alongside the forthcoming opening at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – has been identified as one of the group’s most high-profile U.S. investments. With a development timeline extending over a year and spanning two financial results presentations, the project’s completion signals both its scale and strategic importance within Inditex’s U.S. roadmap.

“Zara presents today in Los Angeles an exclusive store concept for Woman and Man in a prime location at The Grove, an open-air shopping centre in West Los Angeles,” the company stated in a press release. “This new store, with 2,400 square metres spread over two floors, stands as Zara’s most relevant flagship in California.” The store opened its doors just one week after the launch of another new Zara location at the recently renovated Brea Mall in Orange County, further evidencing Inditex’s ongoing expansion in Southern California.

Artworks and Boutique Spaces

Designed by Zara’s in-house Architecture Studio, the flagship features a distinctive façade finished in white mortar with vertical slatted detailing, providing an inviting and refined architectural presence. Developed in accordance with the new store model first introduced in April 2022 at Zara’s Plaza de España flagship in Madrid, the Los Angeles store brings a heightened focus on aesthetics, sustainability, and customer experience.

Zara “flagship store” at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles, California (US). Credits: Zara.

The newly opened flagship store represents a convergence of architecture, customer experience, and digital integration. Reflecting the chain’s latest point-of-sale concept, the store is characterised by fluid, light-filled interiors dominated by white surfaces. These open, flowing spaces are designed to prioritise natural light and keep Zara’s fashion collections at the visual forefront, allowing the garments themselves to define and continuously refresh the atmosphere.

This emphasis on spatial experience begins at the entrance, where a striking circular vestibule serves as the central hub around which the ground floor revolves. This level is entirely dedicated to womenswear, arranged throughout a series of curated environments that enhance both navigation and the overall shopping journey. Visitors can access the upper level via escalators aligned parallel to the store’s façade, where they find additional womenswear, including accessories such as bags and shoes presented in boutique-style spaces.

Also on the ground floor, the brand showcases its lingerie line within a dedicated boutique-style zone, underscoring Zara’s emphasis on segmented, elevated shopping environments. The first floor is shared with the menswear offering, which includes the latest collections from Zara’s performance-focused sub-line, Zara Athleticz. These are displayed in a dedicated boutique space adjacent to the expansive curved window above the entrance. Men's shoes and accessories also occupy their own specialised area, continuing the store’s theme of immersive, category-driven environments.

Zara “flagship store” at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles, California (US). Credits: Zara.

Zara’s new flagship also incorporates the brand’s latest omnichannel retail innovations. Its enhanced ‘store mode’ allows customers to check real-time product availability across devices, collect online orders in-store within two hours, and access an automated package silo capable of handling up to 650 online orders. Self-checkout stations and a dedicated kiosk for online returns further streamline the shopping process.

On the sustainability front, the store connects directly to Inditex’s advanced energy management system, employs low-consumption LED lighting, and features recycling facilities, including a dedicated point for cardboard and a clothing donation container, part of Zara’s ongoing textile waste recovery initiatives.

“Zara The Grove embodies Zara’s philosophy of offering customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform,” the brand stated. “The store incorporates the most efficient technological tools designed for customer convenience, including real-time inventory checking and the ability to collect online orders within two hours.” Zara also reiterated its commitment to sustainability through “advanced energy efficiency systems,” “a cardboard recycling point to promote responsible packaging use,” and “a clothing donation container to extend the lifespan of garments.”

Zara “flagship store” at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles, California (US). Credits: Zara.

Reaching the 100-Store Milestone in the United States

The opening of the Los Angeles flagship, along with a new store in Brea launched just one week earlier, officially brings Zara’s U.S. store count to over 100. Since 2021, the United States has ranked as Inditex’s second-largest market after Spain. By the close of the 2024 financial year, Zara operated 98 stores in the continental U.S., surpassing 100 when including the three locations in Puerto Rico.

For Inditex overall, the numbers are similarly significant. Including Massimo Dutti’s U.S. store, opened in November 2024, the Spanish group had 99 stores at FY24 year-end. That total now rises to 101 with the openings in Brea and The Grove—and to 104 when factoring in Puerto Rico-based locations.

Zara “flagship store” at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles, California (US). Credits: Zara.

Zara emphasised the broader relevance of its Los Angeles expansion: “With The Grove, Zara strengthens its presence in Southern California, where the brand is developing relevant commercial projects.”

As part of a broader U.S. strategy announced in March 2023 to open or renovate 30 stores across the country between 2023 and 2025, the company is actively investing in the region. This includes the Brea Mall opening, the expansion of the Zara store at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park in November 2024, and an upcoming new store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, scheduled for autumn 2025.