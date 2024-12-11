18montrose and Represent open pop-up in London

Fashion and lifestyle retail concept 18montrose has opened a pop-up in collaboration with British streetwear brand Represent on Regent Street in London.

The pop-up at 20 Regent Street St James's is billed as a “revolutionising contemporary retail” space, bringing together 18montrose’s aesthetic as a "go-to" destination for culture and aspirational lifestylewear with Represent’s latest collections.

18montrose x Represent pop-up in London Credits: 18montrose by JSP

Emerson Stevenson-Lake, head of lifestyle brand partnerships at Frasers Group, said in a statement: “We’re excited to kick things off with Represent as our debut brand collaboration in this iconic space - a partnership that speaks to customers and portrays 18montrose an emerging leader in the luxury and contemporary market.”

The pop-up showcases Represent’s latest seasonal capsules, including the covetable Represent x Belstaff collection.

18montrose x Represent pop-up in London Credits: 18montrose by JSP

The opening expands Represent’s retail presence following the launch of its first UK flagship store in Manchester in October. The 5,419-square-foot store on New Cathedral Street positions the label alongside luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Selfridges.

In addition, the luxury streetwear brand acquired backing from investment and innovation firm True in November for an undisclosed minority stake to help fuel its ongoing growth plan. It hopes to expand its presence both in the luxury and performance sportswear sector and internationally, across the UK, US and the rest of the world.

18montrose x Represent pop-up in London Credits: 18montrose by JSP