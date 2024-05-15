24S presents “Parisian Playground” in collaboration with LVMH Prize winners

Luxury fashion e-commerce platform 24S is continuing its collaboration with the prestigious LVMH Prize for the sixth consecutive year, commemorating the emergence of new designer talent through an exclusive capsule collection.

Unveiled in May, the collection is a testament to the creative prowess of the three winners from the 2023 edition: Satoshi Kuwata of Setchu, Julie Pelipas of Bettter, and Luca Magliano of his eponymous Magliano label.

In the spirit of this year’s Olympic games the capsule is a synergy between sports and fashion. Called the "Parisian Playground" capsule, it fuses athletic wear and refined elegance across a curated selection of 12 pieces. The collection pays homage to the dynamic lifestyle of Parisians, who effortlessly navigate their bustling surroundings while always being chic.

Designer Satoshi Kuwata offers four bespoke pieces tailored to the female form, distinguished by personalized zipper accents. Julie Pelipas, under her Bettter label, introduces a sleek ensemble infused with sportswear nuances, featuring a dark blazer juxtaposed with a versatile grey hybrid windbreaker adorned with vibrant neon yellow accents. Paired with track pants embellished with matching yellow stripes, this look exudes urban sophistication. Luca Magliano presents his vision for the quintessential Parisian wardrobe through six meticulously crafted pieces, showcasing a rich navy blue silhouette with contemporary streetwear influences.