3 time-consuming tasks retailers never need to be frustrated about again

Retailers are constantly looking for ways to streamline their operations and focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional customer experiences. With advancements in AI, the most tiresome tasks can now be automated, freeing up valuable time and resources.

Here are three tasks that retailers can finally do without frustration:

Segmentation: Segmenting customers can be a time-consuming task. Retailers often struggle to match segments and manually decide which segment to use for each product. Predicting the customers' next moves requires skill, and this process is not only monotonous but also prone to errors. AI can take over this task by analyzing customer data in real-time to create precise segments and predict future behaviors. This ensures that the right products are targeted to the right audiences without the need for manual hassle.

Segmenting customers can be a time-consuming task. Retailers often struggle to match segments and manually decide which segment to use for each product. Predicting the customers' next moves requires skill, and this process is not only monotonous but also prone to errors. AI can take over this task by analyzing customer data in real-time to create precise segments and predict future behaviors. This ensures that the right products are targeted to the right audiences without the need for manual hassle. Analyzing results: Understanding campaign, and automation performance is crucial for knowing what works and needs changing. However, there's an immense amount of data and limited time and resources, which makes it hard to turn this data into useful insights. AI can help by quickly spotting trends and patterns that humans might miss. This helps retailers improve their strategies in real-time, leading to better results for future campaigns.

Understanding campaign, and automation performance is crucial for knowing what works and needs changing. However, there's an immense amount of data and limited time and resources, which makes it hard to turn this data into useful insights. AI can help by quickly spotting trends and patterns that humans might miss. This helps retailers improve their strategies in real-time, leading to better results for future campaigns. Multi-market adoption: Adapting content and product information for different markets, channels, and formats can be challenging. Each market may require a different central message, and it can be difficult for retailers operating in multiple regions to build the best approach for each. AI simplifies this process by automatically customizing content for different markets. It also localizes product classifications and understands synonyms to provide accurate searches and recommendations. This saves time and boosts sales performance across markets, helping local brands to expand their business globally.

Introducing Bonnie: A new AI co-player to assist you in every task

Voyado is launching new AI functionality that enhances the capabilities of the entire platform. This new AI is trained on billions of transactions, interactions, and industry data, giving it a unique and deep understanding of the retail industry.

Felix Kruth, Chief Product Officer at Voyado, says: "The challenge for our customers is the overwhelming amount of data to analyze, limited time, and consumer behaviors that change faster than ever. With the help of AI, and we call her Bonnie, the impossible becomes possible—staying ahead and acting on customer intentions."

Bonnie is trained to help retailers with:

Insights: Analyze data to understand results and challenges. Predict customer lifetime value (CLV) and prevent customer churn.

Analyze data to understand results and challenges. Predict customer lifetime value (CLV) and prevent customer churn. Targeting tactics: Identify patterns in customer behavior to reach the right audience with targeted campaigns and segmentation.

Identify patterns in customer behavior to reach the right audience with targeted campaigns and segmentation. Creation: Boost productivity with AI-generated content and A/B testing. Create SMS, emails, and pop-ups with text, images, and video.

Boost productivity with AI-generated content and A/B testing. Create SMS, emails, and pop-ups with text, images, and video. Sales: AI-driven product recommendations based on purchase history and product views. Now, understanding all languages and synonyms enables smaller retailers to expand internationally.

Want to know what Bonnie can do for your business? Find out now.