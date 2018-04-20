93 percent of shoppers willing to pay more for British goods

British-made goods are in demand. So much so that 93 per cent of consumers would be willing to pay more for clothing, food and items made in the UK, according to a study by Make it British.

The study showed an increase in figures from 2013, which then polled a 50 percent rate of consumers willing to pay more for British products. Since Brexit, that number has dramatically increased, with a further 77 per cent stating UK made products are thought to be of good quality if it was made in Britain, rising from 60 per cent in 2013.

British products encourage consumer confidence

Make it British founder Kate Hills was quoted in The Manufacturer: “We wanted to find out what shoppers really think when it comes to buying British. This is the biggest survey of its kind and it gives us some valuable insights into what the British public think about buying British-made products. When it comes down to building trust, knowing that a retailer is selling goods that are made in the UK is still one of the main things that can give shoppers confidence in buying them."

Back in February a study by Barclay Corporate Banking revealed demand for British-made products had risen by 36 percent over the past five years and that international consumers are willing to spend more on British-made products.

The study, which showed a 3.45 billion pound market opening up for British exports, interviewed 8,060 people across eight markets: the Republic of Ireland, France, Germany, India, China, UAE, the US and South Africa.

Barclays found that emerging markets offer growing opportunities for British products as consumers in China and India perceive British products to be of ‘superior quality’ and are willing to pay the highest premiums.

Photo credit: Make it British Live