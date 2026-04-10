A Fish Named Fred Grows Its Franchise Family With a New Store in Trelleborg Sweden

For entrepreneurs looking for a fresh, creative retail concept, inspiration can come from unexpected places. For Magnus Nilsson, it began with one unforgettable shirt in Amsterdam, a moment so eye-catching that it sparked the idea of bringing the brand to Sweden. After experiencing the brand’s energy at Fred’s own fundraising Party (for The Make a Wish Foundation) Fred Park, he shared the vision with AI specialist Mathias and fashion veteran John. The trio immediately spotted the creativity, warmth, and entrepreneurial spirit behind the concept.

“The cool thing about a collection with patterns that make the world more colourful really stood out to us,” John says. “And the team in Amsterdam has created a culture that fits us very well, ‘Have fun and do fun business.”

For the three owners, franchising was the natural choice. “We are all active in other branches as well,” John explains. “The many benefits this concept make it possible for us to do it.” The franchise model offered structure without limiting their entrepreneurial freedom. “It is less time consuming to work with a franchise concept due to the support from the franchise owner,” he adds. With a well developed assortment, centralised purchasing, and strong marketing support, they could focus on running the store rather than building everything from scratch.

Franchising does come with boundaries. “You have the assortment delivered, and local adaptation needs some creativity from our side,” John admits. Campaigns don’t always align perfectly with local needs, but the team sees these challenges as manageable and outweighed by the support system and the brand’s catching positivity.

Visibility is the current mission. The team is boosting social media, creating playful videos with Mia, the super positive store manager and finalist of a famous Swedish baking TV show and planning cool instore events. Also collabs with local restaurants that serve a Dish named Fred is part of their creative strategy to win the hearts of the Swedish customer. Their upcoming “Mid Summer with Fred” celebration is already in preparation with the Amsterdam Fred team actively assisting in the organisation to ensure the event captures the brand’s joyful spirit in a uniquely Swedish way.

Credits: A Fish named Fred

John’s recipe for franchise success? “Understand the industry, plan your finances, buy smart but most importantly, have the personality and the enthusiasm to entertain your customer. You need to enjoy being in the store and make people feel welcome and part of the Fred culture.”

His advice for future franchisees: “Make sure you fully adapt to the culture and brand as a whole. Find the right location before entering any contract. And secure that you have the right Fred personality running the store.”

Reflecting on the journey so far, John highlights two things: “The people inside the organisation are lovely and inspiring people which is the most important thing to have around you,” he says. “And seeing how well our store and clothing have been received and accepted in Trelleborg has been fantastic.”

With standout pieces from the current Fred’s Art Gallery collection and a brand philosophy built on positivity and originality, A Fish Named Fred fits Trelleborg perfectly. Offering customers the chance to stand out, feel good, and wear something that sparks every conversation.