A new chapter in the Dstrezzed retail experience

Dstrezzed believes retail is about more than showcasing a collection. That's why the brand has developed a new shop-in-shop concept: a warm, calm, and premium environment where product, atmosphere, and storytelling come together.

Crafted with refined materials, rich textures, warm lighting, and a sophisticated colour palette, the concept is a contemporary expression of the Dstrezzed DNA. A space designed for customers to explore the collection at their own pace and fully immerse themselves in the brand.

Credits: Dstrezzed

The first shop-in-shop has been launched at Fifty-Six in Leeuwarden. Serving as the pilot location for the new concept, it gives Dstrezzed the opportunity to test, evaluate, and further refine the experience in a real retail setting.

The insights gathered from this first pilot will help shape a phased rollout to future stores and shop-in-shops from mid-2027 onwards. Step by step, the brand is building a consistent and distinctive Dstrezzed retail experience.

Credits: Dstrezzed

Dstrezzed is proud of the result and thanks the team at Fifty-Six for their partnership and collaboration throughout the project.