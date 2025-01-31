Abercrombie & Fitch open doors to London flagships as high street revival gains pace

Abercrombie & Fitch, the American retailer once synonymous with preppy youth culture, on Friday opened its doors to two new stores in London’s prime shopping districts. The locations, on Oxford Street and in Covent Garden, mark a significant expansion for the brand as it capitalises on renewed consumer appetite for physical retail experiences.

The move comes amid a broader resurgence of brick-and-mortar retail, following years of turbulence in the sector. London’s West End has seen a notable revival, buoyed by a post-pandemic recovery in foot traffic and a resurgence of international tourism. According to New West End Company, visitor numbers in central London are approaching pre-2020 levels, aided by government efforts to revitalise the high street and encourage consumer spending.

Abercrombie’s decision to reinvest in physical stores reflects a shift in retail strategy. The company, which has undergone a dramatic transformation since its peak in the early 2000s, has pivoted towards a more inclusive, lifestyle-driven approach, shedding the exclusivity and overt branding that once defined its image. This repositioning has been instrumental in its financial turnaround. In its latest earnings report, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) reported a 20 percent increase in net sales year-over-year, with the EMEA region playing a key role in this growth.

Blending digital and physical retail

The new Oxford Street and Covent Garden stores will serve as flagship-style retail hubs, designed to integrate digital and in-person shopping. Features include omnichannel shopping capabilities, enabling customers to seamlessly switch between online and offline purchasing. The Oxford Street location will also introduce a private mezzanine lounge, complete with a personal fitting room and dedicated checkout space—an indication of Abercrombie’s move towards a more premium, service-oriented retail model.

Both stores will feature bespoke local artwork, a nod to the city’s heritage and a growing trend among global retailers looking to localise their physical spaces. The product offering will span key categories, including tailored pieces from the Best Dressed collection and activewear from Abercrombie’s athleisure brand, Your Personal Best (YPB).

Scott Clarke-Bryan, Managing Director of EMEA at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., described the expansion as a strategic step in strengthening the brand’s London presence. “With these stores being pinnacle experiences in such famous shopping areas, we’re looking forward to showcasing our latest product offering and connecting with both new and existing customers in 2025,” he said.

High-stakes bet on London’s retail landscape

The openings at 325 Oxford Street and 132 Long Acre come at a time when major retailers are reassessing their physical store strategies. While online shopping continues to grow, consumer demand for experiential retail remains strong, particularly in high-traffic destinations like Oxford Street. Recent years have seen an influx of new brands alongside legacy players vying for premium retail space.

Despite the challenges posed by rising rents and shifting shopping behaviours, the West End remains one of the world’s most valuable retail districts. According to Cushman & Wakefield, Oxford Street rents have stabilised after post-pandemic declines, with renewed interest from global brands seeking flagship locations.

For Abercrombie & Fitch, this expansion is not merely about growing store count, but about refining its positioning in an evolving retail landscape. The company’s strategic reinvention—focusing on elevated basics, lifestyle-driven marketing, and a more diverse customer base—has helped restore its relevance. The question now is whether its investment in prime London real estate will pay off in an era where physical retail must offer more than just products—it must offer an experience.