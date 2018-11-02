Abercrombie Kids collaborates with TV host Giuliana Rancic

Abercrombie Kids announces partnership with television personality Giuliana Rancic. The television host will be co-designing exclusive items with her son Duke for the Everybody Collection, a gender-neutral line that first launched in January 2018. The line embraces a single size system for both boys and girls, and make no distinction between styles or colours based on genders.

Giuliana worked closely with the design team and provided input on sketches, graphics and assortments for this collaboration. She and Duke has personally visited the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. home office in September, where the youngster toured the Innovation and Design center to pick thread colours and learned about printing and graphics. Pieces from this collaboration will be included in the Summery Everybody Collection, available to the public in April 2019.

Besides clothing design efforts, Giuliana will also be supporting the brand’s marketing calender by visiting stores and making special appearances. Giuliana says in a press statement: ‘I am beyond excited to be collaborating with a brand that empowers Duke to dress in any color, size or style that he chooses’.

