‎Adidas launches first stadium concept store in UK

Adidas last week opened its first stadium concept boutique in London’s Westfield.

The concept features locker-style rooms, stadium seating with views over Westfield, as well as a tunnel at its entrance.

This multi-level sporting space also features state of the art “Test & Create” areas in the football and running zones, where customers can try products and undertake a test run.

There is also a level dedicated to women’s sports, including the complete range of Adidas by Stella McCartney.

For street-style fans the store has a space dedicated to Adidas Originals, including its most popular trainers Stan Smiths and Gazelles.

Barry Moore, brand marketing director at Adidas said: "Adidas is the creator sports brand and this store will set a new standard for in-store experience, creativity and sport in a retail concept."

The stadium store concept was first launched in New York in autumn 2016.

