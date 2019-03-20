Alibaba and Italian retailers strengthen ties

China and Italy are strengthening their relationship where it concerns fashion and retail. The AliExpress portal, Alibaba's web retail platform, is officially launching in Italy in March, the first country outside of China, although the portal has been operational for some time.

"The Italian project is an important step in our strategy," said Trudy Dai, president of AliExpress and Alibaba's wholesale markets, to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, which also includes the launch of digitalization of European industrial districts. Italian SMEs will be able to open an online store with this system and sell their products. independently to the hundreds of millions of customers registered with us, in Europe and in the world ”.

Founded in 2010, the B2C platform covers 220 countries and regions, speaks 18 different languages ​​with over 150 million active international consumers. Thanks to the agreement between the Cainiao logistics system and the SDA of Poste Italiane, the delivery times on the Italian territory for local products will range from 24 to 72 hours, excluding islands.

“There is a quality handicraft and strong districts of quality manufacturing, you are the empire of the SMEs. We have done market research and the answer is that global consumers want your (Italian made)products, ” stated Dai.

According to a report by the Harvard Business Review, Alibaba today is no longer just an online commerce company. It is what you get if you take all functions associated with retail and coordinate them online into a sprawling, data-driven network of sellers, marketers, service providers, logistics companies, and manufacturers. In other words, Alibaba does what Amazon, eBay, PayPal, Google, FedEx, wholesalers, and a good portion of manufacturers do. In September 2014, Alibaba recorded the highest ever IPO, achieving a market cap to match the world’s top ten companies.

In October 2018 Alibaba inked an agreement with luxury group Richement, to extend the Yoox Net-a-Porter brands to customers on Alibaba’s Luxury Pavilion Tmall. In a statement the company said its mission was to “bring the same brand exclusivity and tailored shopping experience that consumers would get in a brick-and-mortar store to the world of e-commerce.”

Photo credit: Alibaba Luxury Pavilion