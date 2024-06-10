Alo Yoga continues UK expansion

Californian-born premium athleisure brand Alo Yoga is continuing its UK expansion with a new store set to open later this year in Seven Dials in London.

The 5,000 square foot store on the junction of Neal Street and Earlham Street, a key gateway to Covent Garden’s Seven Dials neighbourhood, will mark the brand’s second store in the UK, adding to its flagship store on London’s King’s Road, which opened in November 2023.

Spanning three floors, the Covent Garden store will spotlight Alo Yoga’s studio-to-street ethos, featuring its celebrity-favoured range of women’s and menswear, offering activewear, loungewear, accessories, and a selection of wellness products.

The design will feature a clean and bright aesthetic with exposed brick accents, designed to reflect the brand’s Californian heritage and provide a neutral backdrop to spotlight its range of performance-wear products.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “The signing of Alo Yoga is the latest in a series of key additions to the neighbourhood, with Shaftesbury Capital introducing 15 new brands to Seven Dials in the last 12 months, and nine retail signings this year alone.

“Attracting Alo Yoga demonstrates our dedication to bolstering the destination’s unique blend of tenants, achieved through establishing innovative anchor locations for a host of international and independent brands. The neighbourhood is already home to an unrivalled selection of high-performance brands, and the arrival of Alo Yoga will further enhance this dynamic line-up, adding even greater diversity and expertise to an evolving Seven Dials offer as part of Covent Garden.”