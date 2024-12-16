Alo Yoga opens debut store in the Republic of Ireland

US fashion and athleisure brand Alo Yoga has opened its first Irish store on Dublin's Grafton Street as part of its continued European expansion plans.

Located at 62 Grafton Street, Dublin, the store launch aims to bring “a touch of Los Angeles wellness into the heart of Ireland,” with specially curated events and community classes, including pilates, yoga, boxing and run clubs.

The new Republic of Ireland store builds on the success of its expansion in the UK market, where the brand has followed up its debut UK store on London’s King’s Road, which opened in November 2023, with additional outlets on Regent Street and Brompton Road in Knightsbridge. The brand also plans to open a further store on Neal Street in Covent Garden.

Alo Yoga was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 by co-CEOs and childhood friends Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge with a mission “to spread the transformative power of mindfulness, movement, and wellness globally”. The brand has cultivated a dedicated community of celebrities and influential figures worldwide, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Taylor Swift.

The brand became known for its yoga wear and has quickly expanded its offering to include athleisure and fashion apparel for women and men, alongside footwear and accessories.