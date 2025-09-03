Alohas opens permanent store in Paris and arrives in London

Madrid – Alohas, the Spanish footwear, accessories and on-demand fashion brand, continues to consolidate its global retail network with the opening of a permanent store in Paris. A new point of sale will be added at the end of September: the brand’s first store in the UK.

As part of its commitment to physical retail as an "experiential" way to advance the commercialisation of its consciously produced, on-demand offering, Alohas opened its first store in Barcelona in April 2024. This was followed by openings in Madrid and Milan during the same year.

Alohas expands physical store network

This demonstrated the firm commitment from Alohas to convert from a digital pure player to an omnichannel brand. This strategy uses points of sale to further deepen and give visibility to its particular business model. This model is sustained by reduced, on-demand production. As part of this internationalisation strategy, which was launched in parallel with its leap from digital to physical channels, the brand, founded by Alejandro Porras in 2015, decided to test the potential of the French market. It opened a pop-up store at 120 Rue Vieille du Temple in Paris.

Permanent stores followed in Amsterdam and New York during the first half of 2025, completing the retail network of six monobrand stores currently operated by the Spanish firm. This is in addition to the brand’s presence in various concept stores and department stores around the world, from the US and Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia.

Alohas store at 75 Rue Vieille du Temple in Paris, France. Credits: Alohas.

Building on this retail network, Alohas continues to advance its development. It has started the second half of 2025 by announcing the opening of a new, permanent store in Paris. This decision was made in view of the success and positive reception the brand has found in the French capital. The store has opened its doors, taking over from the almost-permanent pop-up that the brand maintained at 120 Rue Vieille du Temple. The brand has relocated to a more central position on the same street, closer to the particularly busy Rue des Francs Bourgeois, at number 75.

"This change responds to the growth of the firm in the French market and the desire to offer an even closer experience to its customers," Alohas stated. The statement added that, following the "experiential" rule for its various boutiques, customers at 75 Rue Vieille du Temple will "be able to discover a curated selection of Alohas products". This comprises "a combination of its collections and bestsellers". "True to its sustainable model", customers will have the opportunity to try on and purchase items on demand, receiving them conveniently at home.

Upcoming opening in London

In parallel with this establishment in the French capital, where Alohas also has a presence in emblematic retail locations such as Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, Printemps and La Samaritaine, the Spanish firm has announced its imminent arrival in the UK. It is preparing to further boost its global store network with the opening of its first store in London.

Alohas store at 75 Rue Vieille du Temple in Paris, France. Credits: Alohas.

Scheduled to open at the end of September, this new store will be located at 45 Beak Street in London's Soho district. This is a particularly commercial street that runs perpendicular to the emblematic Regent Street, one of the hottest spots in London's retail scene.

Alohas will share the location with brands such as Ganni, a few steps from one of the entrances to the equally commercial Carnaby Street, home to other international brands such as Puma, Timberland, Ikks and Levi’s.

Alohas will offer its characteristic in-store shopping experience. This will be reinforced by the possibility of trying on each design in-store and purchasing it on demand, with deliveries directly to the customer. There will also be the option to purchase some limited stock directly in-store. This will only be a sample of the brand’s best-selling designs.

"This is an incredibly exciting milestone for us," said Alejandro Porras, founder and CEO of Alohas. "London has always been a global benchmark for style and creativity, and opening here feels like a natural step in Alohas’ journey." He added, "We are looking forward to connecting with our London community in a more personal way" with the opening of this first store in the city at the end of September, marking the brand’s debut in the UK.

In summary Alohas continues its global expansion with the opening of a permanent store in Paris and another upcoming store in London.

Alohas’ strategy focuses on physical stores to offer a personalised shopping experience and give visibility to its on-demand production model.

The new store in Paris is located in a more central area of Rue Vieille du Temple, where the firm had previously operated a pop-up store; the London store will be on Beak Street in Soho.