Amazon and Shopify strengthen logistics partnership with new features

Amazon and Shopify are strengthening their logistics partnership, with US-based merchants able to utilise Amazon's fulfilment network to incorporate the "Buy with Prime" feature into their Shopify Checkout, facilitated by Shopify Payments.

For the first time, Shopify merchants will have the flexibility to present their products to Prime members on the Shopify platform while retaining complete control over their brand and customer data within Shopify's administrative framework.

Shopify did not specify when the feature would be rolled out to other markets.

In a statement the Canadian e-commerce company said “the core of our mission is a commitment to enhance commerce accessibility for all stakeholders. This entails empowering our merchants with expanded options to reach their customers. Consequently, we are dedicated to offering both our merchants and their clientele a broader spectrum of choices.”

The new application will enable Shopify merchants to extend the privilege of fast, complimentary delivery, and hassle-free returns to Prime members outside of the Amazon ecosystem. Amazon is the largest online retailer in the US, while Shopify is a widely used e-commerce platform powering more than 4 million stores.