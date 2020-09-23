Amazon launches programme to help customers identify sustainable products

Amazon has announced the launch of a new Climate Pledge Friendly programme to help shoppers more easily identify sustainable products on the US retail giant’s website.

Across more than 25,000 products, Amazon customers can now see a Climate Pledge Friendly label on products that meet one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications.

The company is also introducing ‘Compact by Design’ a new certification for products using efficient and more sustainable packaging.

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world,” Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. “With 18 external certification programmes and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”

Last year, Amazon announced a climate pledge to become net zero carbon across its businesses by 2040, and to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.