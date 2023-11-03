Amazon to close apparel stores

Amazon is closing its two Amazon Style clothing stores as part of its recent retail strategy shift.

The closures of its apparel outlets come as the retail giant focuses on its grocery division. In the US the conglomerate operates over 500 Whole Foods stores.

The move follows the company's decision in March 2022 to close a substantial number of its physical retail locations, including bookstores, 4-Star, and Pop Up stores. Additionally, eight Go convenience stores were confirmed for closure in March, reported Bloomberg.

The Style clothing stores first opened in 2022, with locations in New York and Los Angeles. Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish stated that the decision to close these locations is aimed at improving the online fashion shopping experience, introducing innovative technology, and helping affected employees find new roles within the company.

The stores are expected to be shuttered next week.