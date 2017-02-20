Amazon to create 5,000 jobs in the UK

Amazon is continuing to make the UK its home away from home. The company is to create 5,000 jobs that will extend beyond its fulfilment centres.

While warehouse staff is a key employment category, the company will also hire software developers, technicians and HR specialists. It has also recently hired designers and a creative team to launch its new fashion label.

The company will also debut a new apprenticeship programme offering opportunities in engineering, logistics and warehousing.

Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, said: "We are creating thousands of new UK jobs including hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities as we continue to innovate for our customers and provide them with even faster delivery, more selection and better value."