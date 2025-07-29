American vintage opens boutique in Manchester

American Vintage, the renowned Marseilles-based brand founded in 2005 by Michaël Azoulay, has announced the opening of its latest retail space in Manchester. Situated within a historic building at 62 King Street, the new store seamlessly blends the brand's Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic with the building's original architectural charm, preserving its distinctive flooring and façade. Adding a modern touch, two screens within the interior display captivating visuals that evoke the essence of American Vintage's DNA, deeply rooted in the American dream.

The 83-square-meter space is designed to be more than just a retail outlet; it is envisioned as a comprehensive lifestyle destination. It proudly showcases the brand's full range of men's, women's, and children's collections. Beyond offering an immersive brand experience, the American Vintage team aims for this new store to be a hub for sharing, providing personalized fashion advice, local recommendations, and a welcoming spot for customers to enjoy a coffee.

This expansion comes as American Vintage continues its impressive growth trajectory, having achieved a turnover of nearly 200 million euros in 2024. The opening also follows recent celebrations marking the brand's twentieth anniversary, which Michaël Azoulay discussed in a recent interview with FashionUnited, coinciding with a special event at the Galerie Haussmann in Paris.

"We must try to evolve the vision of the salesperson or manager's job. To do this, we also need stores that will perhaps outsource much more of the delivery process. This will free up space and flow in the store to be more focused on customer experience, knowledge and management. Retail and expansion are a bit like mountaineering. If you don't climb, you descend," Azoulay said.