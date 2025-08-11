American Vintage returns to Marylebone with a Mediterranean-inspired makeover

American Vintage will reopen its 127 m² Marylebone store in September 2025 after a refurbishment that replaces its previous look with a pared-back mix of natural tones and materials. The Marseille-based brand says the redesign reflects its Mediterranean origins while keeping the understated image that has become its hallmark.

The store will stock the full men’s, women’s and children’s ranges alongside digital screens playing brand imagery, part of a retail concept developed over the past few years to make outlets feel more like social spaces than transactional ones.

Founded in 2005 by Michaël Azoulay, American Vintage began with a focus on re-engineering the T-shirt before expanding into knitwear, outerwear and everyday basics. Its relaxed, fabric-led approach sits in a growing niche between performance sportswear and luxury fashion.

The UK leisurewear and sportswear sector has outperformed the wider apparel market since 2020, driven by hybrid working patterns and demand for versatile, comfort-oriented clothing. According to industry analysts, the segment is projected to grow by 6–8 per cent annually to 2027, with “premium casual” labels seeing above-average gains. American Vintage’s positioning, emphasising quality fabrics, subdued colour palettes and longevity over branding—gives it an advantage among consumers seeking polished yet practical wardrobe staples.

Marylebone’s mix of affluent residents and international visitors makes it a strong fit for the label’s expansion strategy, which targets locations with high footfall and a taste for understated European design. The brand’s emphasis on experience, including personal styling advice and local recommendations, is intended to build customer loyalty in a market where online competition remains intense.