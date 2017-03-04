Ansible Launches World's Most 'Mobile Ready Brands' Index

A new benchmark to measure a brand's mobile performance has been captured by mobile marketing and technology agency Ansible.

The Australian company in association with YouGov, IPG Media Brands and Powered by Google launched an inaugural index called the MDEX, ranking the world's most 'mobile ready' brands. The measurements are based on five dimensions across both mobile presence and performance.

“The MDEX is the first study in the world to benchmark a brand’s mobile performance and will provide clients with the insights and roadmap they need to power their mobile strategy,” said Scott Player, CEO at Ansible. “In our increasingly mobile-first world, it is critical to engage consumers with a frictionless and dynamic mobile customer experience. The MDEX will serve as the cornerstone of our client advisory services and strategic offerings.”

Over 2,000 brands were surveyed across four global regions in 15 major markets including Argentina, Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Germany, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, United States, United Kingdom and Uruguay. Global brands were defined by large, multinationals that had at least some presence in multiple key markets. Market-specific brands were smaller brands that may only be present in a single market.

Nike and Adidas score high as 'mobile ready' brands

Unsurprisingly, the top performing mobile brand on the list is Facebook with Amazon at number two. Fashion and sporting good brands Nike and Adidas took the 6th and 8th spot consecutively and US retailer Target rounded out the top ten.

John Sintras, Global President, New Business & Product Innovation, IPG Mediabrands noted, “The MDEX extends beyond research, and will be leveraged as a key product for new business generation, growth and our agency’s innovation efforts.”

The MDEX ranking is comprised of both qualitative and quantitative measures. Measurements include Google search rankings, mobile page insights and friendliness score, discoverability - the capacity of a brand's mobile website to be discovered when a user need its as well as utility and usability - an assessment of UX in terms of intuitive design, value proposition and consumer experience.

The MDEX was unveiled at Mobile World Congress as part of The Digital Economy Keynote Session.

Photo credit: www.themdex.com

URL www.themdex.com