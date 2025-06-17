Arc’teryx to open first Manchester flagship

Technical outerwear brand Arc’teryx is strengthening its foothold in Europe with the opening of a flagship store in Manchester on July 10. Located at 6 New Cathedral Street, the two-storey, 567-square-metre space represents more than a retail expansion, it is a strategic pivot into one of the UK’s most dynamic urban-outdoor ecosystems, just 25 miles from the routes of the Peak District.

The Manchester store is designed to do more than sell jackets. It doubles as a cultural and community hub for the city’s fast-growing population of climbers, trail runners and urban nomads. With a full assortment of Trail, Climb and (soon) Snow lines, the space includes hands-on trial areas for harnesses and footwear, a ReBIRD Service Centre offering free repair and care services, and a dedicated community floor for film nights, talks and art installations.

The opening underscores Arc’teryx’s evolving strategy: capturing the blurred line between outdoor functionality and urban lifestyle. “Manchester is a vibrant urban hub that serves as a launchpad for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Sven Radtke, General Manager for EMEA, noting the city’s proximity to both world-class climbing terrain and a deeply active outdoor community.

Arc’teryx, a division of Amer Sports (recently IPO’d in the US at a 6.3 billion dollar valuation), continues to outpace many competitors in the premium outdoor category. Analysts note that its tightly controlled DTC model, focus on product integrity, and emerging lifestyle appeal have helped it weather recent retail headwinds more effectively than broader mid-market brands. The company’s commitment to circularity, via initiatives like ReBIRD and on-site gear maintenance—is also resonating with increasingly climate-conscious consumers.

In an era when urban retail spaces are struggling to reinvent themselves, Arc’teryx’s Manchester flagship presents a compelling hybrid: not just a store, but a basecamp for performance, storytelling, and community engagement.