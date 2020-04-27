As stores prepare to reopen, strict guidelines post-lockdown are issued

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and trade union USDAW have issued new social distancing guidelines for stores as they prepare to reopen post lockdown. This could mean not being able to try clothes for size as shops have been asked to consider closing changing rooms or maintain a staff presence to monitor social distancing.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that “careful steps” will be needed, such as providing hand sanitizer for customers.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, stated: “the safety and wellbeing of retail colleagues and customers remains the highest priority. Retailers are closely following developments from the Government on when restrictions might be eased and are starting to plan accordingly.”

“Since the lockdown, many retailers have proved how shops can be run safely and effectively in line with the Government’s social distancing advice. This guidance is the product of retail’s incredible efforts to adapt to exceptional circumstances.”

Strict distancing guidelines to continue

Some suggestions for retails include: limiting the number of people in-store at any one time, encouraging customers to shop alone where possible, scheduling deliveries to avoid crowding, cleaning door handles, lift buttons and hand rails regularly, using floor markings to remind customers to maintain a distance of two meters.

Shops that were deemed “non-essential” have been shut since the government set out strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus on 23 March. Those allowed to trade under lockdown include supermarkets, pharmacies, newsagents and post offices.

USDAW general secretary Paddy Lillis said that “Non-food retail should only start trading again when expert public health advice agrees. However, we need to be ready and we need to make sure that the proper preparations and measures are put in place.”

The report, published today by the BRC, also advises shops to keep cafes and restaurants closed until further notice, erect barriers such as plastic screens at tills and consider using one-way systems around stores to maintain social distancing.

Image via istockphoto; article source: BBC, Daily Mail