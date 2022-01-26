As UK lifts coronavirus restrictions, some retailers urge to keep wearing masks

From Thursday face masks in the UK will no longer be mandatory in public spaces, according to updated Government protocols.

Plan B rules, imposed in early December to battle the Omicron variant, are being lifted because infections have peaked nationally.

Some retailers, however are nudging their customers to continue to wear face masks. John Lewis said it would be “suggesting people wear masks” in its department stores and Waitrose shops from Thursday, but iterated: “It will be down to individuals to make a personal choice.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of trade union Usdaw told the BBC it was “deeply disappointing” the government had ended mandatory face coverings in shops when “case numbers remain high.”

“We hope all retailers will continue to put staff and customer safety first,” he added. “Wearing a face covering is an important measure to help protect workers who have no option but to interact with the public.”

The government says it is easing Plan B rules because of how well the public has followed the measures and because of the success of the vaccine booster rollout.

The latest coronavirus figures show 102,292 daily cases and 346 deaths, an 8 percent case rise from Tuesday’s figures. Earlier this week the Office of National Statistics reported 439 Covid deaths, the highest number of daily deaths since February 2021.