Asics gears up for EMEA retail expansion

Japanese sports brand Asics has set its sights on strengthening its presence in Europe by expanding its own retail footprint and opening new concept stores. The sportswear giant, which recently opened its new flagship store in London, plans on growing its EMEA retail business from 26 stores to more than 140 stores over the next three years to 2020.

The sportswear company, which owns brands Asics, Ontisuka Tiger and Asics Tiger, first outlined its expansion plan for its EMEA region in its 2020 growth plan, a five-year strategic plan to attend sustainable growth. Although the US remains Asics most important market, the sportswear brand is investing in expanding its European footprint and will be implementing lessons learned in the US in its EMEA region.

Asics new retail strategy sees the sportswear retailer focusing on opening a series of new stores in European capital cities, with the aim of offering a broad range of its products directly to consumers. “Displaying our brands and product lineup to consumers is the most powerful form of marketing, and the feedback from visitors to our stores goes into developing future products,” said the company in a statement.

At the moment Asics aims to operate flagship stores in Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Cologne by the end of 2017. In addition Asics also plans on growing its online revenue and strengthening its relationships with multi-brand retailers by opening shop in shops in cities. The first shop-in-shop is set to open this autumn at Citadium Caumartin department store in Paris, with another one to follow in Berlin.

Photo: Asics flagship store, London