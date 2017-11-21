Asos expands same-day delivery to Leeds & Manchester

London - Asos has expanded 'Asos Instant', its same-day delivery service to customers in Leeds and Manchester. The move follows on from the successful launch of 'Asos Instant' in London six weeks ago, and comes ahead of Black Friday and the Christmas trading season.

The same-day delivery service is now available to customers in selected Leeds, London and Manchester postcodes on orders placed before 10 am Monday to Friday. The service costs 9.95 pounds, slightly less than the original 12.95 pounds and packages will be delivered by CitySprint's On the dot service between 6 and 10 pm on the same day. Asos aims to roll out the service to additional cities in the new year.

"We’re excited to be extending the reach of Asos Instant to Leeds and Manchester following its successful launch in London. It is illustrative of our commitment to exploring delivery options that provide convenience and choice for ASOS customers," said Matt Rogers, Delivery Solutions and Returns Director, Asos. Asos currently offers a series of UK delivery options, including next day delivery, Click and Collect, one-hour delivery tomes and free returns.

Photos: Asos