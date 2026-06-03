Aurélien brings smart luxury to de Bijenkorf with a shop-in-shop

Fashion brand Aurélien has opened a 60 square metre shop-in-shop in the menswear department of de Bijenkorf in Amsterdam. The new location complements the existing flagship store on Van Baerlestraat in Amsterdam and marks the next step in the brand's physical expansion in the Dutch market.

The choice of de Bijenkorf is no coincidence. It is a leading destination for the premium segment in the Netherlands. Its brand portfolio appeals to a quality-conscious and internationally oriented audience, meaning the department store closely aligns with the profile Aurélien aims for.

Credits: Aurélien

Smart luxury in a premium environment

Aurélien has created its own position in high-end fashion: Smart Luxury. The brand works with Italian craftsmanship and exclusive materials, including its own Softey® suede and Cashwool®, an exceptionally fine merino wool. Aurélien deliberately keeps its pricing accessible by managing most of the chain from design to sale in-house. This approach appeals precisely to the type of consumer that frequents de Bijenkorf: quality-conscious and material-focused.

In the menswear department, Aurélien presents a curated selection of its range. Central to the collection are the suede loafers that established the brand's name, available in cognac, olive and sand, with a distinctive white rubber sole. The clothing includes lightweight shirts; polo shirts; knitwear and jackets in a palette of navy, cream and brown tones, coordinated and presented as complete looks. The interior design complements this, embodying Aurélien's brand mission. Warm tones, soft textures and natural materials exude the Mediterranean joie de vivre that defines the brand.

Second Amsterdam point-of-sale

The flagship store on Van Baerlestraat, in the museum quarter, already serves a local and tourist audience. The shop-in-shop at de Bijenkorf reaches a different type of visitor: the shopper who already frequents de Bijenkorf and is encountering the brand for the first time.

Amsterdam is increasingly establishing itself as a retail destination in Northern Europe, with a large international shopping audience and a strong offering in the premium segment. The collaboration with de Bijenkorf offers Aurélien a dual reach: physically in the store and online at de Bijenkorf. This opening at de Bijenkorf is not the final step; a new location is also planned for London in June.

Aurélien's shop-in-shop can be found on the first floor of the menswear department at de Bijenkorf Amsterdam. The collection is also available via the brand's website and at the flagship store on Van Baerlestraat, Amsterdam.

Credits: Aurélien

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about Aurélien on the brand page