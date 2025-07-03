Aurélien expands presence at Harrods with men’s and women’s footwear collection

Quiet luxury brand Aurélien is proud to announce that its signature footwear collection is now available at Harrods London. This launch marks an important milestone in Aurélien’s international retail expansion, bringing its refined Mediterranean aesthetic to one of the world’s most prestigious department stores.

Credits: Aurélien

A complete footwear offering for men and women

At Harrods, customers will discover Aurélien’s iconic men’s styles, including:

The brand’s signature Softey® Yacht Loafers

The Iconic Voyager Loafers

The new Cashwool® Active Knit sneakers

New to Harrods is the women’s footwear collection, showcasing elegant silhouettes, sophisticated neutral palettes, and the same commitment to exceptional Italian craftsmanship and materials that define the brand.

Credits: Aurélien

A strategic retail expansion

With its presence at Harrods, Aurélien strengthens its position within the luxury retail landscape and continues to meet growing international demand for timeless, versatile footwear rooted in European heritage and effortless style.

“Expanding our offering at Harrods to include both men’s and women’s footwear is an exciting step for Aurélien,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “We are proud to bring Smart Luxury to a wider audience and create spaces where customers can experience our craftsmanship and philosophy in person.”

Location: Harrods, Knightsbridge, London

Harrods, Knightsbridge, London Availability: Men’s and Women’s Footwear Collections now in store

Credits: Aurélien