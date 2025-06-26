Aurélien opens pop-up store at Selfridges London – A strategic step in global expansion

Quiet luxury label Aurélien, known for its philosophy of Smart Luxury, continues its international retail rollout with the opening of a dedicated pop-up space at Selfridges in London. Located in the iconic Oxford Street flagship, the store is open through August 2025, bringing Aurélien’s Mediterranean elegance to one of the world’s most prestigious shopping destinations.

This new London location joins a growing list of key European activations, including an ongoing pop-up at Printemps Haussmann in Paris, a permanent space at Bongénie in Geneva, a retail presence at Harrods, and a successful pop-up at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge launched earlier this spring.

A Showcase of “Smart Luxury”

At the Selfridges pop-up, customers will discover a curated edit of men’s footwear that exemplifies Aurélien’s unique aesthetic and craftsmanship. Highlights include:

The brand’s signature Softey® suede Yacht Loafer

The Aurélien Voyager Loafer

The Cashwool® Active Knit sneaker.

International Growth Across Fashion Capitals

With a physical presence now spanning London, Paris, Geneva, and Amsterdam, Aurélien is rapidly establishing itself as a significant player in the modern luxury space. Each new store represents a growing international demand for quiet luxury rooted in European craftsmanship and effortless style.

“Our pop-up strategy allows customers to fully experience the touch, fit, and quality of Aurélien pieces in person,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “From Geneva to Paris to London, we are building meaningful connections with a global clientele who value substance and timelessness in their wardrobe.”

Aurélien Pop-Up at Selfridges London:

Location: Selfridges, Oxford Street, London

Open through: August 2025