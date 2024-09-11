Back-to-school shopping drives retail resurgence

The retail and fashion industry has received a welcome boost as the back-to-school season propelled a significant uptick in mall foot traffic across the United States, according to the latest Placer.ai Mall Index. This surge in consumer activity offers valuable insights for retailers and fashion brands as they navigate the evolving landscape of physical retail.

Indoor malls experienced the most substantial year-over-year (YoY) growth, with visits increasing by 7.3 percent in August 2024. Open-air shopping centers and outlet malls also saw robust growth, with YoY visit increases of 5.8 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

Open-air shopping centers proved particularly attractive to college students, with their captured markets over-indexed for the "College" segment by 170 percent compared to the national average. Indoor malls also saw above-average representation from this group. Meanwhile, outlet malls emerged as the preferred destination for households with children, over-indexing for this demographic by 3 percent. This suggests a potential correlation between budget-conscious back-to-school shoppers and the value proposition of outlet retailers.

These varying appeal of different mall formats to specific demographics underscores the importance of tailored marketing and merchandising strategies. Retailers with a presence across multiple formats should consider adjusting their offerings and promotions accordingly. The strong performance of outlet malls among families, for instance, suggests that value remains a key driver for certain consumer segments. Fashion brands and retailers might consider how to emphasise value in their offerings without compromising on quality or brand perception.

Despite challenging weather conditions, consumers demonstrated a strong desire to engage in physical retail experiences. This resilience highlights the growing demand for in-person shopping, particularly for significant purchasing occasions like back-to-school. It also suggests that retailers should be prepared to meet consumer demand regardless of external factors.

The analysis also revealed the impact of calendar shifts on YoY comparisons, with July 2024 seeing slightly lower traffic due to fewer weekend days compared to the previous year.

As the retail and fashion industry continues to adapt to changing consumer preferences, the robust back-to-school season provides a positive indicator of the ongoing relevance of physical retail spaces. By leveraging these insights, brands can refine their strategies to better align with the evolving needs and behaviours of their target demographics.