Barbour to open Milan flagship

British outfitter Barbour is set to open a 200-square-meter flagship store in Milan, located at Via Borgogna 3, near the infamous Piazza San Babila.

The two-level boutique features seven large windows to showcase the brand's full range of collections, including clothing and accessories for men, women, and children.

In Italy Barbour is distributed by W.P. Lavori in Corso and its products will also be available online on W.P.'s e-commerce platform. To mark the opening, a special Barbour collection for Baracuta will be introduced.

Barbour, a fifth-generation family-run brand, has a global presence in over 55 countries, with additional stores in Italy.

Founded in the late 1800s as an importer of oilcloth, Barbour is most renowned for its waxed and quilted jackets. Traditionally associated with the British upper classes and considered a staple of horsey, hunting culture, akin to Land Rovers and Hunter Wellington boots, the brand has enjoyed favour among the royal family, according to the BBC. Barbour's reputation mirrors that of Burberry or Harris Tweed, symbolising class, heritage, history, and quality. However, the evolution of Barbour's trajectory has broadened its appeal beyond these traditional boundaries.