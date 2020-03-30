Beaverbrooks jewellers shutters all stores, website and warehouse operations

Family-owned jewellers Beaverbrooks has closed its stores and suspended operations for its website and warehouse until further notice.

In a statement on its website, the company said: “Following our store closures on Monday 23rd March, we’ve been working hard to do what’s right by all of our colleagues, as well as our customers and communities. We’ve been reviewing our position daily.”

“Sadly, we feel it’s now the right time to take additional steps and so again, with a heavy heart, we’ve decided to close our website and warehouse operations until further notice too.”

“Whilst the Government has said online retailers can and should operate as normal, we no longer feel this is the right thing to do for our people. As always, our colleagues and Beaverbrooks family remain our number one focus right now, and we need to do this in order to keep them and their families safe.”

The company announced last week it would close its portfolio of 69 stores in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK but had planned to keep its e-commerce channel open for businesses.

Image via Beaverbrooks website